Berhampur: A fish farmer has carved a niche for himself by becoming self-reliant in fingerlings production which has contributed immensely in increasing the output in districts of South Odisha.

The deeds of Sureshen Behera, 44, a resident of Tareipatapur village under Chhatrapur block in Ganjam district have now spread far and wide. Behera may have studied till Class VIII only, but now he is known as the driver of ‘Blue Revolution’ (fish cultivation) for achieving tremendous success in production of fingerlings.

Behera’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. He was felicitated as a millionaire ‘fish farmer’ at a ‘Farmer Mela’ (Chashi Mela) in New Delhi last year. His remarkable success story is now an inspiration to other fish farmers who appreciate his efforts as they do not have to depend now on other states for purchasing fingerlings and other aquaculture materials. They now have a one-stop solution at affordable prices from Behera.

Sureshen, after dropping out of school, started catching fish from various ponds in his village and sold them in the markets. However, lack of profit and financial hardships in his family drove him to take up odd jobs as a mason and work on farmlands of others. However, these failed to give him any satisfaction and he decided that fish farming will be his bread and butter.

With this in mind, he took lease of a few ponds and started cultivation of fingerlings from 2008. Later, he acquired an abandoned pond in Humuri village spread over 31 acres to expand his business. His efforts soon bore fruit as he started supplying fingerlings to fish farmers in Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Kandhamal and even to faraway Nayagarh and Puri districts as well as to Srikakulam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Behera informed that he is producing around 40 varieties of fingerlings like Rohu, Labio Katla (Bhakur), Mrigal Carp (Mirikali), Dalakhia, Common Carp, Silver Carp, Pangas Catfish (Jalanga), Roopchand, Black Carp, Walking Catfish (Magur) and Kau. The prices of the fingerlings range from one rupee to Rs20.

Behera stated that in 2023 he had made over Rs2 crore after investing in fingerlings worth `30 lakh. He added that he has now expanded his business. He sells food for fish, medicines, fishing nets, boats to farmers. Behera said that the soil and water of a pond should be tested with the help of ‘Krushi Vigyan Kendra’. He added that technical advice should be taken to prevent the spread of diseases among fishes.

‘Millionaire’ Behera is now motivating villagers including women and youths to take up fish farming. He has opened a ‘one stop aqua shop’ for the purpose. He is also using it to provide training on fish cultivation to the interested youths and helping around 20 families earn their livelihoods. Senior scientist and head of the Krushi Vigyan Kendra, Sujit Kumar Nath said persons like Behera are needed to make the state selfreliant in fish production.

