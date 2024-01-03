Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP Wednesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder of senior VHP leader Laxamanananda Saraswati in Kandhamal in August 2008.

Senior BJP leader and leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra told during a press conference here that the Odisha government should ask for a CBI inquiry as crores of Hindus are still in dark about the murder of Swami Laxamanananda Saraswati.

Acting on a petition filed by an advocate, the Orissa High Court Tuesday has issued a notice to the Odisha Government to submit a response by March 5 as to why a CBI probe will not be ordered into the case.

The BJP leader alleged that the main conspirators of Laxamanananda Saraswati’s murder are moving freely and carrying on with their anti-tribal agenda and converting the tribals in Kandhamal and in some other districts through inducement.

Mishra also demanded the Odisha government should make public the reports of the commissions instituted by the government in the aftermath of the incident.

Laxamanananda Saraswati along with four of his disciples was killed August 23, 2008 at Jalespata Ashram in Kandhamal.

The BJP leader said after the murder of Swamiji, the government had instituted three commissions to inquire into the murder and other aspects. He said though two reports have been submitted to the government, the government has not yet made them public.

The Odisha government, Mishra said, had provided security to Swamiji after some people attempted to murder him in 2007. However, on the day of the murder, the security personnel deployed to provide him security were on leave, he said.

UNI