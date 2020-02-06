Bhubaneswar: The state leadership of the BJP, Thursday, opposed the proposed plan of the Odisha government to revise the power tariffs in the state.

Odisha BJP vice president Golak Mohapatra, Thursday, cited the examples of other states and claimed that while many neigbouring states are offering electricity to the domestic as well as industrial consumers at lower rates, the state is overcharging the state consumers and now decided to add to their woes.

Mohapatra, Thursday, fired salvos against the state government in a press conference for allegedly over-burdening the electricity consumers from the state with higher tariffs.

“We oppose the proposed plan of the Odisha government to increase the power tariff in the state. It is already charging higher rates for electricity compared to many other states but now they have decided to increase the tariffs further and add to the burden of the people,” said Mohapatra.

He informed that the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd (OHPC) requested the state to waive off the water cess of Rs 5225 crore otherwise the electricity rate would have been much higher. “The government has already waived off the amount but it is still adamant for increased power tariff. This is not justified.”

The BJP leader requested the state government to consider slashing the tariffs keeping in view the upcoming exams in the next few months. He also demanded that the consumers whose connections have been cut by the government should be given more time for repayment.

He said that in Andhra Pradesh electricity is available at Rs 1.45 per unit while in Goa it is set at Rs 1.40 per unit. “In Maharashtra is it given at 90paise/unit while in Tamil Nadu at Rs1.50/unit. However in Odisha consumers pay at the rate of Rs 2.50/unit,” he said.