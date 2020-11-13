Bhubaneswar: The state government has finally released Odisha Model Jail Manual, revamping the British-era prison manual enacted in 1942 which hindered welfare measures for prison inmates.

The manual is based on the model released by the Bureau of Police Research and Development in 2016. Meanwhile, as many as 16 chapters of the existing jail manual have been retained in the new model jail manual that comprise a total 48 chapters.

The Prison administration has been advised to ‘ensure that prisoner’s right shall be respected.’

The manual has flexible provisions allowing the new prisoners to meet and communicate with their relatives and friends more frequently.

Similarly, the jail administrations have been instructed in the new model manual to ensure the separation of Civil Prisoners, Under-trials, Female Prisoners, Convicted Prisoners, Young Offenders, First offenders, Habitual Offenders, High Security Prisoners.

The new model has stressed upon the need for special care (prenatal and antenatal care) of the children born in the jail. The manual also prescribes Crèche and Nursery school facilities in the jails for children residing along with their mothers in the jails across the state.

The hospitals in the jails have been categorized into ‘A’ and ‘B’ according to the population of inmates. Provisions have been made with regards to the treatment of sick patients in jails. They will be treated outside the jails in the state and can be referred to hospitals outside the state in special cases.

Now, prisons across the state will have their “own mechanized laundry” for proper maintenance of prisoners.

The model prison manual instructs a plethora of welfare initiatives like supply of outside food and private clothing for prisoners, counseling facilities, psychotherapy, yoga and cultural activities, and improved canteen facilities.

The model manual stresses on the need for open air prisons and open colony facilities for prisoners. Moreover, the strength of guarding staff will be increased as per the new manual. Now, one guarding staff will be deployed for every six prisoners.