Bhubaneswar: With less than 15 days left for the Balasore Sadar and Tirtol Assembly constituency bypolls, a control room was opened Sunday at the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO) here.

A notification from the CEO office states that the people of the two constituencies can lodge their grievances either over phone (0674-2391155) or by fax (0674-2536645). The grievances will be redressed by the polling officers in their respective constituencies, it added.

Meanwhile in a bid to win confidence of voters ahead of Balasore Sadar and Tirtol by-polls, BJD, BJP and CPI, released October 16 the lists of the star campaigners.

Earlier, a gazette notification was issued for the bypolls October 9. Election Commission of India (ECI) has set October 16 as the last date for filing nomination forms. The scrutiny of nominations will take place October 17. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidature by October 19. Votes will be counted November 10.

It may be mentioned here that, the bypolls for the two Assembly seats became necessary after the demise of former Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Tirtol ex-MLA Bishnu Charan Das.

