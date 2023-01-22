Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet approved a proposal for inclusion of 22 castes in state’s Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) list during a Cabinet meeting held here.

The amendment proposal approved Saturday will allow the government to include several backward classes that are listed in the state’s OBC list into the SEBC list as earlier recommended by Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes.

In Odisha, there are 22 castes/ communities which are already notified by the Govt of India as OBCs, but they have not been included in the state list of SEBC, a state government official informed. He further informed that these communities will be included in the list of SEBCs in Odisha.

It may be mentioned here that according to Article 15(4) of the Constitution, the state can make any special provision for the advancement of SEBC citizens. Besides, Article 46 states that the states shall promote the educational and economic interest of the weaker section with proper care as well as protect them from social injustice and exploitation.

PNN