Bhubaneswar: Establishment of Biju Patnaik Aviation Centre (BPAC) with an allocation of Rs 562 crore at Birasal Airstrip in Dhenkanal district is among the 17 proposals that received approval of the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, here Saturday.

The mega facility will offer pilot training, simulator training, cabin crew training and other allied training related to aviation sector.

“Upon establishment of BPAC, Odisha will be in a prominent position to create a pipeline of qualified workforce in aviation industry for the entire country,” Commerce and Transport (C&T) Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said after the 76th Cabinet meet at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the Capital city.

India is facing a pressing need to produce 2,000 pilots annually over the next 20 years. The upcoming facility is aimed at offering training to over 500 professionals annually, she said.

“BPAC will significantly benefit the local economy. It will provide immense opportunities to the youth to avail the benefit of participating as professionals in the aviation sector, contributing to the overarching ‘Skilled in Odisha’,” Padhee said.

The state Cabinet also approved one-time cessation benefit to block grant employees. Upon superannuation, teaching and non-teaching employees will get Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The decision will benefit over 541 teaching and 649 non-teaching employees (already retired) and 847 existing employees. The state government will bear around Rs 149.45 crore annually.

The Cabinet also give its nod to a proposal to modify the pay structure of elementary teachers, headmasters and officers working in the elementary cadre. The state government will spend around Rs 587 crore annually for the purpose. As many as 1,04,350 teachers, headmaster and officers will be benefitted from the decision.

The state government has approved amendment to Nua-O scholarship scheme, extending financial benefits to undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing non-technical courses in institutions under the administrative control of various departments.

PNN