Sundargarh: The Sundargarh administration Wednesday launched a scholarship programme for the meritorious students of the district. Students who have secured more than 60 per cent marks in last year’s annual high school certificate (HSC) examination were awarded cash incentives at an event specially organised here.

A total of Rs12.92 crore were spent on the occasion with the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) being one of the primary supporters of the initiative.

The function was organised by the Sundargarh district education office. The event was attended by Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi, Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Sushree Kunti Pradhan and Tanaya Mishra, chairperson of Sundargarh Municipality.

District Collector Gavali Parag Harshad explained the objective of the programme. “This initiative of DMF will help students in pursuing higher education in their lives. Bhoi said that the efforts of the district administration will help students in mining-affected blocks achieve their ambitions. Pradhan on the other hand pointed out that the cash incentive will help students to fulfil their goals and ‘further their education’.

Mishra on the other hand pointed out that education has always been an instrument of social change and the administration must keep on investing in the sector as much as possible.

Later more than 1,000 students were handed cash incentives. Students who scored more than 90 per cent got Rs40,000 while those scoring between 80 to 90 per cent were given Rs20,000 each.

Those scoring between 70 to 80 per cent got Rs15,000 while those getting between 60 to 70 per cent were presented with Rs7,000. Laptops sponsored by OSEPA were also distributed to six visually-challenged children of the district.

