Bhubaneswar: Odisha CEO R S Gopalan Sunday said booth-level officers distributed enumeration forms to more than 99 per cent of voters in the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in the state.

The month-long exercise engaging over 45,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) across Odisha to verify voter details began May 29.

During the enumeration phase that was completed Sunday, BLOs conducted house-to-house visits and provided enumeration forms to all existing electors, who could then submit the filled-in forms either through the BLO or online, the chief electoral officer said.

“In the first phase, prescribed forms were distributed to more than 99 per cent of voters as per the 2025 electoral roll, and of which, 93 per cent have submitted their forms,” he said.

The draft electoral roll will be published July 5, while objections and demands can be submitted till August 4.

After resolution of the objections, the final list will be out September 6, the CEO said.