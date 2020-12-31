Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer and Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy retired Thursday.

Tripathy will take charge as the Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC). He will also have the additional charge of advisor to the Chief Minister on regional development, tourism, agribusiness and industry.

He was appointed as the Chief Secretary of the state in August 2019.

The biggest challenge during Tripathy’s tenure was the management of Covid-19 in the state. However, he successfully handled the situation, sources said.