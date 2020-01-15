Bhubaneswar: In order to collect quantifiable data with respect to SEBC, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has requested Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gouba to conduct caste-based Socio-Economic survey along with Census 2021.

Informing Gouba about the state Cabinet’s resolution in this regard, Tripathy said, such enumeration can be done either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate system for a simultaneous enumeration of socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) and other backward classes/castes (OBC).

Stating no cast-based Census was done since 1931, Tripathy said, “It is felt that non-availability of reliable and authentic data about the exact numbers of the SEBC and OBC, it has became an impediment in taking up focused planning for the welfare of these communities.”

The Chief Secretary urged the Cabinet Secretary to consider Odisha government’s proposal for conducting census of SEBC and OBC population in the state along with the Census 2021.

PNN