Bhubaneswar: With mercury on the rise in many parts of the state, Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra reviewed the power supply situation in a high-level meeting Monday, which was held here at Lok Seva Bhawan in virtual mode.

After due assessment of the prevalent situation, the Chief Secretary ordered power generation, transmission and distribution companies to ensure electricity supply to all rural and urban areas in the state.

“As there is rising heat and examination of students would commence shortly, the DISCOMs should ensure power supply to domestic users and commercial establishments on priority”, Mahapatra said.

Accordingly, no load regulation will be there during daytime, the Chief Secretary directed DISCOMs. In addition, OHPC was advised to ramp up power generation to meet the shortage during day time.

It was also decided in the meeting that Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will be asked to supply adequate quantity of coal to the independent power producers (IPPs) and enhance the quality of coal supplied to Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC).

Taking to its Twitter handle state Energy department wrote, “In view of the rise in power demand and prevailing heatwave conditions, @SecyChief reviewed the power situation. It emerged that the present deficit is a temporary situation. Peak power demand has gone up by almost 10 percent due to the hot weather conditions.”

An official source informed that the Principal Secretary to state Energy department Nikunjabihari Dhal chalked out the detailed agenda and vital issues for deliberation in the meeting.

Power generation and transmission companies like Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Limited and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) Limited, including power distribution companies (DISCOMs) took part in the meeting.

Notably, the Energy Department of Odisha informed that the present deficit is a temporary situation. The peak power demand has gone up by almost 10 percent due to the hot weather conditions.

PNN