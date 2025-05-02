Cuttack: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the Class X (matriculation) examination results Friday at 4pm, including results for the State Open School Certificate Examination and the Madhyama Examination for Sanskrit students.

Notably, students will be able to access their scores from 6pm onwards via the board’s official websites: www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.orissaresults.nic.in. Students can check their results using their roll number and date of birth.

Keeping with last year’s trend, girl students have once again outshone the boys. According to the BSE, the number of students who secured an A1 grade (scoring 90 per cent or above) stood at 1,812.

The board also stated that around 3,273 schools achieved a 100 per cent result.

Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or re-verification. BSE has urged students and parents to rely only on the official websites for accurate results and updates.

Students residing in areas where there are no internet facilities can get their results through mobile phones by SMS, a BSE release said. Around 5.5 lakh students appeared for the matriculation examination in the state earlier this year.

PNN & Agencies