Bhawanipatna: A Class-XII student of a private school in Odisha’s Kalahandi district was critically injured after allegedly being pushed by some of his classmates from the second floor of a hostel building, police said Monday.

The incident took place Sunday night at the school located near Jagannathpur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna – the district headquarters of Kalahandi district.

The injured, Ankesh Bag, has been admitted to Bhawanipatna government hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Bag alleged that he was physically assaulted and pushed from the second floor when he warned the accused about lodging an FIR against them for ragging, a police officer said.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident at Bhawanipatna Sadar police station against nine students, and an investigation is underway, he said.

PTI