Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday visited a defence manufacturing unit and a garments facility in Khurda and interacted with the workers and assured the promoters of full administrative support.

He visited the Trimetro garments manufacturing unit of EPIC Group and the Mundamba Industrial Park facility of Anadrone Systems Pvt Ltd, a defence manufacturing unit.

The garment manufacturing facility was set up within a year of groundbreaking, with an investment of approximately Rs 376 crore. The other unit was established at an investment of Rs 96.86 crore.

The chief minister reviewed operations and witnessed live demonstrations of cutting-edge defence equipment, including aerial targets, target launchers and trailers, ground support equipment, and ground stations, which are currently being fabricated at the Khorda facility.

Reaffirming Odisha’s business-friendly environment, Majhi assured the promoters of complete administrative cooperation and support for their operations in the state and future expansion plans.

While talking to the employees, the chief minister emphasised developing ancillary facilities for the workers and employees in the industrial area.

He advised the managing authorities of the industrial establishments to focus on skill development for Odisha’s youth and give maximum priority to local employment, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office.

Modern hostels will be built for the accommodation of the employees, and EV bus services will be provided to make their daily commute easy, safe, and environment-friendly, it said.

The CM said that talented youth from Odisha will no longer have to leave their families and homeland to work as ordinary labourers in other states.

This conducive environment for industrialisation in the state will give a new impetus to the local economy, Majhi was quoted as saying in the statement.