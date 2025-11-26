Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Wednesday urged people to take a pledge to uphold the ideals of the Constitution of India, which was adopted on this day in 1949.

Majhi, in a post on X, said, “Today, November 26, on the occasion of Constitution Day, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all. On this day in 1949, the Indian Constitution was formally adopted. On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to honour the values of our Constitution by fulfilling our duties towards nation-building and dedicating ourselves to the service of Mother India.”

Patnaik said in a post on X, “On #ConstitutionDay, offer my solemn tributes to the visionaries who gifted us the Constitution of India, which binds a diverse nation into one destiny. Let us renew our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit and discharge the fundamental duties diligently.”

The Congress observed ‘Save Constitution Day’ across the state, said Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das. The party leaders offered floral tribute at the statue of BR Ambedkar at the AG Square and held a rally creating awareness on the protection of the Constitution.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

PTI