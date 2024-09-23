Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his four Cabinet ministers Monday heard grievances of 1,000 people, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister started hearing of the public grievances July 1, and it was the fourth such arrangement where he directly heard the issues of people, it said.

Majhi directed officers concerned to resolve the issues raised by the citizens.

Ministers Prithiviraj Harichandan, Gokulananda Mallick, Rabi Narayan Naik and Sampad Swain also heard the grievances of people, the statement said.

The hearing took place at the Chief Minister’s grievance cell in Bhubaneswar.

The CM started the hearing at 11am and it continued till 5pm.

“A total of 1,000 complaints were registered and all these were heard by the chief minister and the state ministers,” the statement added.

PTI