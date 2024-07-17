Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday dissolved the state planning board, an official release said. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for dissolution of the planning body, it said.

The move comes a month after the BJP assumed power in the state.

The Odisha government is likely to constitute a new planning board soon, sources said.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal is tipped to become the chairman of the new board, they said.

A new government in the state usually dissolves the existing planning board after coming to power, the sources added.

