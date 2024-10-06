Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday left for New Delhi on a three-day official visit.

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Maoist-related issues organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs Monday morning, officials said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting with the Chief Ministers of left-wing extremism (LWE) affected states at Vigyan Bhawan.

In addition to Majhi, Chief Ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to participate in the meeting.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to return Tuesday.

