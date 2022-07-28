Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate e-bus and e-rickshaw transport services in Bhubaneswar July 29, an official source said Thursday.

Primarily, 10 e-buses and 45 e-rickshaws will be made available for commuters.

After the successful experimentation of the e-bus by CRUT (Capital Region Urban Transport), the agency has decided to roll out e-rickshaw service as well.

Also Read – Sonu Nigam is ready to belt out a new ghazal titled ‘Yaad’

E-buses will ply on main roads, while the e-rickshaw service will be offered for last-mile connectivity on bylanes and streets.

Commuters will need to pay Rs 10 for travelling up to three kilometres in e-rickshaws, the source informed.

These e-vehicles are environment friendly and will shorten the travel time for users, CRUT said.

PNN