Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday announced the launch of the ‘Go East’ platform to accelerate industrialisation and ensure balanced development across eastern India and asserted that growth will be driven by regional strength and cooperation.

CM Majhi, who was speaking at the CII Eastern Regional Council Meeting 2026 in Bhubaneswar, presented a new roadmap for the state’s industrial development and regional growth.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in an official statement, said that to accelerate industrialisation across Odisha and the eastern region, Majhi announced the ‘Go East’ platform, which stands for the Government of Odisha Eastern Investment Accelerator and Special Task Force.

The CMO added that the initiative will enable industrial groups from eastern and northeastern states to invest in Odisha while safeguarding their base and markets in their home states.

Highlighting the state’s rapid industrial progress over the past two years, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that Odisha will emerge as the leading state in eastern India for industrialisation and growth within the next five years.

He also underscored that under this dedicated ‘Go East’ policy, a high-level Special Task Force will be constituted to fast-track investment projects.

Additionally, a dedicated ‘Go East Cell’ will be set up within IPICOL.

To ensure real-time monitoring and tracking of investment approvals and processes, a specialised ‘Go Swift’ module will also be developed.

This initiative is expected to drive significant investments into the state’s border districts, leading to the establishment of multiple new industrial growth centres and transforming the economic landscape of these regions.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also informed about key amendments to the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 (IPR-2022).

These amendments will create significant opportunities to establish non-mineral-based industries in 15 identified districts, including Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Gajapati, which are considered economically backward regions.

These districts will be accorded ‘Thrust Sector’ status, enabling balanced regional development.

In his address, the Chief Minister noted that for decades, India’s economic growth has largely depended on the western and southern corridors.

However, the next major chapter of India’s growth story is now being written in eastern India, he said, adding that with abundant mineral resources, strong agricultural potential, a long coastline, and a young and aspirational workforce, the region is poised for rapid growth.

He emphasised that Odisha aims to align its vision of ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and position itself as the most investor-friendly destination in eastern India.

Highlighting key reforms, the Chief Minister said initiatives such as ‘Deregulation 1.0’ and ‘2.0’ have significantly streamlined industrial processes, reducing the time required to establish industries from around 400 days to less than 160 days, with a target to bring it below 100 days.

Since June 2024, the Odisha government has approved 477 projects worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh crore, expected to generate employment for around 6 lakh people.

Of these, 12 projects with investments exceeding Rs 3.11 lakh crore have already been grounded and are nearing inauguration, demonstrating timely implementation.

He added that Odisha is moving beyond a mineral-based economy and is now focusing on future-oriented sectors such as steel, aluminium, chemicals, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and electronics.

IANS