Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the crucial role played by the maritime sector in the country’s economic growth and development, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on National Maritime Day (NMD), Friday reiterated his government’s resolve to make Odisha a major power in the growth of the sector.

Taking to X, the CM said “On NMD, let’s celebrate Odisha’s glorious maritime past, traditions and heritage, and reaffirm commitment to make it a major maritime power with a thriving trade network.” Meanwhile, the Regional Science Centre (RSC) here, in collaboration with Forum for River and Ocean Scientists and Technologists (FROST) celebrated NMD with a series of interactive session with school children. A series of demonstrations on boat and ship models, audio/video quiz and poster-making competition were held to mark the occasion. The programme started with a welcome address by the project coordinator, RSC, Kapil Jain.

On the occasion, FROST Vice President Purnendu Misra made a presentation on the significance of the day and stressed the contributions of mariners to the progress of the country. Dean of Marine Engineering department, CV Raman Global University (CVRGU), Chittaranjan Biswal, joined as the chief guest and presided over the interactive session. Biswal highlighted the key milestones achieved by the maritime sector. The celebration was followed by a quiz session and prizes were distributed to the participants of different competitions. RSC Education Officer HS Satpathy proposed the vote of thanks. Nearly 200 students, primarily from Chandrasekharpur Pokhariput DAV, and CVRGU took part in the event. The tradition of celebrating NMD in the country dates back to 1964 and became an annual celebration that takes place every year April 5. This day is celebrated to honour to the mariners who spend their life at sea, contributing significantly to the country’s progress by expanding global trade and commerce.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP