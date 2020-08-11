Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to make the common application form (CAF) for PG Entrance Test 2020 available from August 12.

A notification regarding conduction of Common PG Entrance 2020 has been released Monday.

In the notification it is mentioned that the students seeking admission to post graduate cources in any of the state’s public university will be required to appear the Common PG Entrance test, 2020.

The students can apply for the Entrance Examination on online CAS till August 31 (11:45pm).

The Higher Education department had decided in 2019 to conduct the common entrance examination from 2020 so that students won’t have to write multiple examinations for different universities. Instead there will be only one examination which will be conducted on the same day across the state.

Earlier the students had to fill-up different forms for different universities across the states to appear the respective university examinations.

PNN