Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of politicising national security and shielding individuals who have allegedly disrespected the Indian Army.

Speaking to IANS, he stated, “There is a saying in the village: ‘A clever cat scratches the pole.’ When a government fails, it tries to hide its failures by blaming others.”

He questioned the BJP’s handling of national security issues and invoked the emotional sentiments of the public around PoK and Balochistan.

“Who was responsible for the ceasefire? Who informed the country? Who retreated from war? The entire nation wanted to bring the tricolour to PoK, free Balochistan, and cripple Pakistan. Who insulted our army? Who questioned the bravery of our sister Sofiya Qureshi? These BJP ministers and leaders must answer to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Drawing a historical comparison, Lallu invoked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in the 1971 war, saying, “They cannot accept that just like Indira Gandhi split Pakistan in 1971, the nation wanted a similar decisive action this time.”

He further alleged that top Congress leaders had extended support to the government in high-level meetings, despite that the Prime Minister avoided all party meetings.

“When Operation Sindoor ended, the entire nation saluted the army’s bravery,” he told IANS.

Taking aim at Madhya Pradesh Minister’s remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Lallu accused the government of shielding him. “The Madhya Pradesh government is continuously protecting him. When the media questioned them, they started arguing instead of taking action. Why hasn’t he been dismissed? Whose fear is holding them back?” he asked, further adding, “The High Court is intervening, cases are ongoing, and even after the Supreme Court’s remarks, that minister remains firmly seated. This means the government is standing with those insulting the army. Why doesn’t Amit Malviya tweet about this?”

Ajay Kumar also thanked Union Minister Chirag Paswan for, as he put it, “understanding the sentiments of the nation,” while urging BJP leaders to reflect on the same.

Chirag Paswan Tuesday strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by MP Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, stating that had Shah been a member of his party, he would have expelled him for life.

IANS