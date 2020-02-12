Bhubaneswar: After receiving criticism from various quarters, the state government, Wednesday, constituted the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes under the chairmanship of retired judge Raghunath Biswal.

The other members of the Commission are —Navneeta Rath, Mitali Chinara and Prasanna Kumar Patra. Senior IAS officer Veer Vikram Yadav has been nominated as member secretary of the Commission. The state government has constituted the Commission in accordance with the provisions contained in the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act 1993. Justice Raghunath Biswal, who is the chairman of the Commission, was a former judge of the Orissa High Court.

Earlier, he had also served as president State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission from November 2012 to March 2017.