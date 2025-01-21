Bhubaneswar: A local court in Bhubaneswar Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment after convicting them of the killing of a shop owner in 2022.

The District and Sessions Court, Khurda at Bhubaneswar, convicted Manoj Das and Ashok Das for killing Soumya Ranjan Kunda, who ran a betel shop in Shaheed Nagar area.

Based on the statements of 18 witnesses and 39 documents, judge Nisith Nisan convicted the duo, said government pleader Rasmi Ranjan Brahma.

Brahma said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict and ordered that in case of default in payment, they have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one more year.

According to the prosecution, on the intervening night of August 30 and August 31, 2022, the duo had an altercation with Kunda, following which they brutally assaulted him, resulting in grave injuries.

