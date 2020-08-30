Bhubaneswar: As many as 3,014 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 1,00,934, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 3,014 infections, 1,868 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,146 were local cases.

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 12 deaths bringing the death toll to 482.

The state has so far conducted 17,31,556 tests.

Covid-19 Report For 29th August New Positives Cases: 3014

In quarantine: 1868

Local contacts: 1146 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases 1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 138

3. Bargarh: 124

4. Bhadrak: 40

5. Balangir: 35 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 30, 2020

22. Nawarangpur: 38

23. Nayagarh: 29

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 118

26. Rayagada: 104

27. Sambalpur: 102

28. Sonepur: 44

29. Sundargarh: 91 New Recoveries: 2888

Cumulative Tested: 1731556

Positive: 100934

Recovered: 70714

Active Cases: 29685 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) August 30, 2020

According to state government data as of Sunday, 1,00,934 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 29,685 cases are active, 70,714 have recovered and 482 persons have died.

PNN