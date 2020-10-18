Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,019 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,68,364, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 2,019 infections, 1,168 were reported from quarantine centres and 851 were local cases.

Covid-19 Report For 17th October New Positive Cases: 2019

In quarantine: 1168

Local contacts: 851 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration) District Wise Cases 1. Angul: 129

2. Balasore: 69

3. Bargarh: 77

4. Bhadrak: 41

5. Balangir: 71

22. Mayurbhanj: 111

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 40

25. Nuapada: 90

26. Puri: 30

27. Rayagada: 24

28. Sambalpur: 52

29. Sonepur: 68

30. Sundargarh: 99

31. State Pool: 56 New Recoveries: 2842

Cumulative Tested: 4043323

Positive: 268364

Recovered: 244227

Active Cases: 22949 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Odisha recorded 14 deaths bringing the death toll to 1,135.

The state has so far conducted 40,43,323 tests.

According to state government data as of Sunday, 2,68,364 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 22,949 cases are active, 2,44,227 have recovered and 1,135 persons have died.

PNN