Bhubaneswar: Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 179, official data suggested.

The patients belong to Ganjam, Jajpur and Balasore districts. While the Ganjam patient is a Surat returnee, the other two are West Bengal returnees.

“2nd Health Update, 6th May. One positive in Balasore. 48 yr Male. One positive in Jajpur. 65 yr Male. (West Bengal returnee. In quarantine). Contact tracing and follow-up action is being done. Total Positive Case: 179,” the I&PR department tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the health and family welfare department tweeted that the 77-year-old male COVID positive case from Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar, who had underlying comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease, expired yesterday at KIMS. This is the second COVID-19 death in the state.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 179 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 117 cases are active, 60 have recovered and two persons have died.