Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 10,521 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 5,00,162. Active caseload in the state stands at 81,585. Out of the 10,521 new infections, 5,945 were reported from quarantine centres while 4,576 persons contracted the virus locally.

Total COVID-19 fatality of patients while under treatment in hospitals as reported by state Health and Family Welfare department is 17. Out of the total 17 fatalities, Bhubaneswar City alone registered (three); Balasore (two); Malkangiri (two), including Boudh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Khurda district has registered the highest number of new cases with 1,477 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 1,186 new infections.

A total of 1,03,67,418 swab samples have been cumulatively tested in the state so far. The number of new recoveries stands at 6,176.

Other districts that have reported new COVID-19 cases are: Cuttack (963); Kalahandi (571); Bargarh (543); Sambalpur (460); Nabarangpur (404); Angul (388); Jajpur (373); Puri (319); Jharsuguda and Bolangir (314 each); Nuapada (304); Mayurbhanj (288); Boudh (250); Nayagarh (224); Jagatsinghpur (217); Ganjam (196); Keonjhar (194); Koraput (182); Bhadrak (158); Rayagada (140); Kendrapara (121); Gajapati (113); Subarnapur (112); Balasore (97); Deogarh and Dhenkanal (88 each); Malkangiri (83) and Kandhamal (72).

The State Pool reported 282 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside the state and have tested positive.

