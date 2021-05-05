Bhubaneswar: Odisha has sent 306 tankers carrying 5598.692MT medical oxygen, so far, to 10 states that are experiencing oxygen shortage.

In the last 13 days, 90 tankers carrying 1847.66 MT of medical oxygen have been sent to Andhra Pradesh while 87 tankers with 1446.519MT of the gas were provided to Telangana. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu received seven tankers filled with 136.42MT of oxygen.

Similarly, 37 tankers carrying 702.022MT of medical oxygen were sent to Haryana while Madhya Pradesh received 29 tankers containing 500.17MT of the life-saving gas. Uttar Pradesh was provided with 25 tankers carrying 454.73MT of medical oxygen.

Also read: OHRC takes suo motu cognisance of alleged custodial suicide at Golanthara police station

Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra received 14 tankers each, carrying 214.391 and 234.36MT of oxygen respectively. Similarly, Delhi which is facing acute shortage of the gas, got two tankers carrying 33MT of oxygen while one tanker carrying 29.32MT of the gas was sent to Punjab.

These tankers were mainly sent from Sundargarh (Rourkela), Angul, Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

So far, 119 tankers carrying 2267.492MT of medical oxygen have been dispatched from Rourkela – the highest in Odisha. Meanwhile, 79, 76 and 32 tankers were sent from Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts respectively.

Odisha Police have created green corridors so that these tankers can travel smoothly and are not held up anywhere.

PNN