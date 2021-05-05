Bhubaneswar: In connection with the alleged custodial suicide case that took place at Golanthara police station in Berhampur police district May 3, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiated a case.

“Since this is a case of custodial death which raises issues of violation of human rights and negligence on the part of the police, the Commission takes cognisance of the matter suo motu,” OHRC said after lodging the case (No.-1240/2021) in this regard.

Also read: Gangster Tito shifted to circle jail in Berhampur amid tight security

The DIG of Police, Southern Range Berhampur has been asked to submit a factual report in the matter to the Commission within next four weeks. Along with the report, the DIG has also been asked to submit CCTV footage of a period of four hours prior to the deceased’s shifting to the hospital, the OHRC order read.

Notably, the deceased youth — Ganesh Dakua from Rangipur area under Golanthara police limits — had allegedly unleashed a reign of terror in his village. The villagers had earlier informed the police following which Dakua was nabbed. Later, he was brought to the police station and interrogated at the reception room as per COVID safety protocol.

Later, Ganesh allegedly tied his belt with a window railing of the room and committed suicide at around 8.00pm Monday. The sentry who noticed rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur where he was pronounced brought dead by doctors.

PNN