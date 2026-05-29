Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has executed 5,703 pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs), arrested 520 accused persons and seized large quantities of narcotics, illegal arms and vehicles during a statewide special drive launched against crime and criminals since May 12, officials said Friday.

The special enforcement drive, launched on the direction of Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, is being conducted across all districts under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar.

During the 18-day operation, police registered 97 NDPS cases and arrested 137 persons involved in drug trafficking. Officials seized around 7,398 kg of ganja, 586 grams of brown sugar, 220 grams of heroin, 219 litres and 1,050 bottles of cough syrup, besides 27 vehicles, 14 mobile phones, three pistols and Rs 2.92 lakh in cash, according to the official.

Police also booked 957 habitual offenders under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and took action against 2,620 persons under Section 126 of the BNSS, he added.

As part of the crackdown on illegal mining and mineral transportation, police registered 654 cases, arrested 162 persons and seized 878 vehicles and machinery, including trucks, tractors, excavators and JCB machines, the official informed.

In the drive against illegal arms trade, police registered 31 cases, arrested 35 persons and seized 39 firearms along with 29 rounds of live ammunition, he added.

Police also intensified enforcement against drunk driving, taking action against 3,293 persons and collecting fines worth over Rs 6.46 crore for various traffic and motor vehicle violations, the official said.

The DGP said such special enforcement drives against crime and organised illegal activities will continue across the state.