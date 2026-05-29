Mullanpur: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 96 and Donovan Ferreira’s 38 not out propelled Rajasthan Royals to 214/6 against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

Sooryavanshi smashed seven sixes and eight fours to make 96 off 47 balls but missed scoring a ton once again.

Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 45 not out while Ferreira chipped in with a breezy 38 off 11 balls with four sixes and two fours.

For the Titans, Jason Holder returned a measly 4-0-27-2.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 214/6 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 96, Ravindra Jadeja 45 not out, Donovan Ferreira 38 not out; Jason Holder 2/27) vs Gujarat Titans.

PTI