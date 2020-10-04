Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Sunday said that 4,108 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 4,108 persons, 721 are from Khordha, 492 from Cuttack, 212 from Jajpur, 186 from Anugul, 154 from Jharsaguda, 143 from Jagatsinghpur, 139 from Mayurbhanj, 128 from Sambalpur, 118 from Nuapada, 117 from Kalahandi and Keonjhar, 116 from Baleswar and Sundargarh, 114 from Bargarh, 107 from Kendrapara, 89 from Nabarangpur, 80 from Bolangir, 75 from Dhenkanal, 73 from Koraput and Sonepur, 71 from Kandhamal, 67 from Ganjam, 64 from Rayagada, 55 from Puri, 50 from Nayagarh, 44 from Boudh, 40 from Gajapati, 34 from Malkangiri, 16 from Bhadrak, eight from Deogarh, and 289 from State Pool.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 2,02,302.

As many as 3,326 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 2,32,713, official data suggested Sunday.

According to Department of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) of the state government, out of the 3,326 infections, 1,945 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,381 were local cases.

Meanwhile, 15 patients died due to the infection Sunday.

PNN