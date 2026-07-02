Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education Department Thursday declared the results of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2026 for admission to postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check their scores on SAMS portal.

A total of 58,613 candidates registered for CPET 2026, of whom 53,901 appeared for the examination. The test was conducted for admission to 50 postgraduate programmes across the state.

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The department said that 32,309 postgraduate seats are available in 132 higher education institutions under its administrative control. Admissions will be based solely on candidates’ merit in CPET 2026.

Schedule for the admission process will be announced shortly on the SAMS portal.