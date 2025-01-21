Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida urged women across the state, particularly those residing outside, to update their e-KYC details to receive the upcoming cash disbursal of Subhadra Yojana.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that many women had not yet applied to join the scheme, and emphasised that they would receive financial assistance only after the e-KYC.

“The fourth phase of Subhadra Yojana will provide about 20 lakh rupees to eligible women, and we urge those who have not applied yet, to do so immediately,” Parida said.

Parida has earlier announced that the fourth phase money under the first instalment will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the end of January 2025.

However, over 2 lakh women are yet to complete their e-KYC process. Additionally, 17,000 women out of the 31,000 who mistakenly opted out of the scheme, have inadvertently rejoined.

It can be mentioned here that the Subhadra Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Odisha government to give Rs 10,000 cash assistance to women — aged 21 to 60 years in the state — annually for five years. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi September 17, 2024.

PNN