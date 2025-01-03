Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Friday announced the release of two Subhadra Yojana instalments of Rs 10,000 at one go to beneficiaries who apply before March 31.

Addressing a press conference following the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that eight proposals were approved by the Cabinet. Ahuja said that the eligible beneficiaries will get the first two instalments of Subhadra aid for the year 2024 at one go if they applied before March 31.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to enhance the pension amount of eligible pensioners aged 80 years and above or people with 80 per cent and above disabilities under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana and National Social Assistance Programme to `3500 per month with effect from this month.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the provision of state financial assistance for installation of rooftop solar panels under PMSG-MBY, said the Chief Secretary.

The state government will provide an additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 for installation of 1KW rooftop solar panels, he added. The additional subsidy of Rs 25,000 will be provided for solar projects with maximum capacity of 2KW. Households installing solar panels of 3KW will get the additional subsidy of Rs 10,000 for the third unit, Ahuja said.

The Cabinet also gave in-principal approval for repeal of the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993. The Cabinet also approved a proposal for the comprehensive restructuring of the Odisha Statistics and Economics Service cadre and Odisha Subordinate Statistics and Economics cadre in order to strengthen the state’s system.

PNN