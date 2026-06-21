Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania Sunday directed the Crime Against Women (CAW) and Children (CW) wing under the Crime Branch to assist and monitor the mob attack of two NGO workers, including a woman, who was allegedly disrobed and molested during the incident in Rayagada district.

Khurania also directed the Rayagada police to include the case under the ‘Red flag’ category in view of the importance and sensitivity of the incident. Earlier, the Rayagada district police had sought the ‘Red flag’ classification for the mob violence that took place in Kalyansinghpur police station area on the night of June 16.

Superintendent of Police, Rayagada, Raj Prasad, said the Crime Branch has joined the investigation and is assisting the district police in the case in view of its serious nature.

So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case, while several others are detained and being questioned, the SP said, adding that many accused persons identified through video footage are absconding.

He said multiple special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the remaining accused. Three criminal cases have been registered at Kalyansinghpur police station, one on attacking the NGO workers, another on assault on the police during the attack and the third one on violence at the local hospital where the two injured persons were being treated.

The incident took place near Kandulguda village under Kalyansinghpur police limits on the night of June 16, when two NGO workers, a young woman from Delhi and her male colleague from Gujarat, were travelling from Kandhamal’s Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district.

The both lost their way and landed at a place under Kalyansinghpur police station area in Rayagada district. They were allegedly mistaken for child lifters and attacked by a mob of over 100 people.

Strict action will be taken against the culprits, the SP said, adding that the police were giving importance to the incident as it involves issues related to the dignity and privacy of a woman. The police have recorded statements of both the victims.