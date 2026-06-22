Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania Monday suspended a police inspector posted in Nayagarh district for dereliction of duty.

In the interest of public service, Sujit Kumar Das, ex-inspector in-charge of Sarankul police station in Nayagarh district, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the DGP said in an order.

A disciplinary proceeding has already been contemplated against Das for his gross misconduct and dereliction of duty, it said.

During the suspension period, he will remain under the disciplinary control of the IG of police, Central Range, Cuttack.

According to police sources, Das was recently transferred to the district police headquarters of Nayagarh after a woman levelled a sexual harassment charge against him. The woman had also lodged a police complaint in the district against the Inspector in charge.