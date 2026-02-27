Bhubaneswar: Odisha Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania Thursday warned Maoists to renounce violence and surrender, saying security forces would intensify operations against those who refuse.

Khurania said the Special Operations Group is carrying out an intensified operation in the Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district amid suspicions that Maoist leader Shukru is hiding there. He said rebels who fail to lay down arms would face strict action.

The centre has reportedly set a March deadline for the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign.

Addressing media, Khurania said 591 people linked to the insurgency have joined the mainstream over the past two years. He added that 11 active members, mostly from neighbouring Telangana state, remain, and some are in talks with authorities to surrender.

He credited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s appeal for peace with encouraging surrenders. Khurania said the state government would promptly provide announced incentives and rehabilitation benefits to ensure those who surrender are successfully reintegrated into society.