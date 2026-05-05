Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo Tuesday asked all power distribution companies (Discoms) to ensure uninterrupted and quality power supply across the state during the summer season.

Singh Deo reviewed preparedness for the upcoming summer season and norwesters with senior officers of the Energy department.

He directed the officers to treat all complaints of consumers on an urgent basis and resolve them within stipulated timelines.

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Discoms were instructed to use only qualitative accessories and materials in maintenance and restoration work to prevent recurring faults and enhance system reliability.

Stressing the need for consumer-centric service delivery, Singh Deo directed that employees at all levels must respond to consumers politely and proactively.

To strengthen grievance redressal, he ordered for an increase in the number of dedicated teams for taking up consumer grievances.

The Dy CM, who is in charge of the Energy department, also reviewed public safety aspects related to electrical infrastructure.

He issued clear instructions regarding the installation of hoardings and billboards near power lines and installations.

DISCOMs, in coordination with urban local bodies, have been asked to ensure strict adherence to structural safety norms of all hoardings and billboards to prevent accidents during high winds and ‘Kalbaisakhi’ (norwester) storms.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to provide 24×7 reliable power to the people of Odisha and directed all officials to remain on high alert during the summer months.

The Energy department and Discoms were asked to submit weekly compliance reports on the action points discussed.

PTI