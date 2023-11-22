Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena Wednesday said that the state has earned Rs 50,000 crore revenue from the mining sector in the financial year 2021-22.

Addressing the 77th annual technical meeting of Indian Institute of Metals and National Metallurgist Award ceremony here, Jena said the mining sector has changed the financial situation of the state as revenue from the industrial activity increased ten-fold from just Rs 4,900 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal.

“Revenue from the mining sector was about Rs 4,900 crore in 2016-17. In 2021-22, it grew to almost Rs 50,000 crore. This is an almost ten-fold increase in five years,” Jena said, while highlighting the contribution of the mining sector to the state’s economy.

He said Odisha recognises the importance of metals and metallurgical infrastructure and is committed to supporting the sector.

“Be it the development of new technology or collaboration with research and scientific institutions, we are here to support you,” he told the gathering.

The chief secretary said the state also recognises the need for the metal industry to transform itself to remain sustainable.

Be it green metal, sustainable mining practices, efficient processes or recycling waste, there should be a minimum adverse impact on the planet, he said.

Satish Pai, IIM president and Hindalco MD said that the industry needs “metamorphosis” and the theme of this year’s conference – ‘Sustainable transformations in metal industries’ — is a clarion call to enable the metal industry operate in an environmentally responsible manner.

In the three-day event, which began on Wednesday, 60 prominent national and international speakers will address multiple sessions, while nearly 700 technical paper presentations will take place. Over 1,300 participants, including senior officials from the government, PSUs, metal industries, prominent corporate houses and research institutions from across the globe are attending the conference.

Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste attended the awards ceremony as the chief guest, while Ministry of Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha addressed the award session.

Five categories of awards, including lifetime achievement, national metallurgist, award for R&D in iron and steel sector, young metallurgist in metal science, and young metallurgist in environmental science, were presented to experts in the field of metallurgy.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy, is scheduled to address the dignitaries Thursday.

