Mahanga: A woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her kin and neighbours over a long-standing land dispute and past enmity at Akarapada village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Swarnalata Sahu, wife of Ranjan Sahu, a paralytic in the village. Prime accused Chandramani Sahu alias Hagura, son of Panu Sahu and uncle-in-law of the victim surrendered at the Mahanga police station after the incident.

His son Somanath Sahu and daughter Dolly Sahu who assisted him in the murder fled the scene. The sensational murder has triggered panic and outrage in the locality.

On being informed, Mahanga police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police also launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the two absconding accused. According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s daughter Lakshmipriya Sahu at the Mahanga police station, her mother Swarnalata had gone to a nearby fi eld around 7.30am to tie cattle when the accused Hagura Sahu, his son Somnath Sahu and daughter Dolly Sahu, attacked her with sharp-edged weapons.

Manjulata Sahu, a local resident, who was passing by the area at the time, reportedly tried to intervene. However, the accused allegedly chased her away and attempted to attack her as well. She later alerted villagers, who rushed to the spot.

By then, the accused had fled. Villagers shifted the critically injured Swarnalata to the Mahanga Community Health Centre in a 108 ambulance. She was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

However, doctors there pronounced her dead on arrival. In the FIR, the victim’s daughter alleged that another person, Nrusingha Sahu, had a hidden role in the crime and claimed the murder was carried out at his instigation.

She urged police to bring him under the purview of the investigation. Police sources said Swarnalata’s husband, Ranjan Sahu, is paralysed and survives by selling tea in nearby areas, while the victim used to prepare tea at home to support the family. Locals said the killing has pushed the family into severe uncertainty and distress.