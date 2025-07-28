Bhubaneswar: The official Instagram account of Odisha’s Higher Education Department was hacked Monday following which the state government has decided to file an FIR in this regard, an official said.

The department in a note said, “It has been found that the Instagram account of the Higher Education Department was hacked for some time this morning. Some posts not related to the activities of the department were uploaded on the Instagram account.”

After the incident came to the notice of the department, the official said immediate steps have been taken to retrieve the Instagram account. The Instagram account has been retrieved by the Higher Education Department, and the posts not related to the department have been removed, he said.

“We have taken this incident seriously and have decided to file an FIR in this regard,” the official said.

A report from Cuttack said that the official website of Ravenshaw University has been hacked.