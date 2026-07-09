Bhubaneswar: As the state prepares to celebrate Rath Yatra, film industry is gearing up for one of its biggest release windows of the year, with four Odia films set to hit theatres over two consecutive weeks. Leading the festive lineup are The Millet Diary and Ganda Bhairav, both scheduled for July 16 release. Directed by Rajendra Mohanta and produced by Infyson Entertainment, The Millet Diary blends Odisha’s millet heritage, Kabiraji healing traditions and the legacy of ancient Kalinga with a timeless love story.

Starring Sidhanth Mahapatra, Abhishek Panda, Sivani Sangita, Raj Rajesh and Sritam Das, the film celebrates state’s cultural identity while highlighting the importance of Shree Anna. Joining the Rath Yatra race is Ganda Bhairav, directed by Sudhanshu Mohan Sahoo and based on Sankar Tripathy’s acclaimed Odia novel.

Starring Devasis Patra, Sivani Sangita and KK, the action drama promises an intense cinematic experience and marks the reunion of Patra and Sahoo after Katak. A week earlier, on July 10, audiences will witness the release of two socially relevant films. Guruji Namaskar, directed by Jitendriya Pradhan, tells the inspiring story of a dedicated rural school teacher committed to safeguarding the future of his students. It has already earned recognition at several film festivals and is backed by a statewide campaign honouring teachers.

Also releasing July 10 is Linebala, directed by Niranjan Behera. Inspired by real-life events, the film pays tribute to electricity line workers who risk their lives to keep power running. Featuring Sambeet Acharya and Swapna Priyadarsini, the film was shot with realistic sequences during scheduled power shutdowns.