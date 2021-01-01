Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday effected a major IAS reshuffle. Odisha Mining Corporation Managing Director R Vineel Krishna has been appointed as Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, a notification issued by the government said.

Krishna has been asked to remain in additional charge as Special Secretary of Sports and Youth Services Department as well.

Besides, Puri Collector Balwant Singh has been appointed as Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation. Singh is allowed to remain in additional charge as Managing Director of Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (OMECL) as well.

Executive Director of CMGI Bhubaneswar Md Sadique Alam has been allotted additional charge as Director, Industries in addition to his own duties. The additional appointment of Reghu G as Director, Industries shall stand terminated from the date Md. Sadique Alam takes over.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma has been appointed as Collector of Puri with the transfer of Balwant Singh.

Special ADM, Bhubaneswar (In-charge of COVID management) with additional charge of Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Parul Patawari has been appointed as Deputy Secretary to Government in Works Department.

PD, DRDA, Rayagada, Amrit Ruturaj has been appointed as Collector and District Magistrate of Kendrapara with the transfer of Samarth Verma.

Special ADM, Khurdha (In-charge of COVID management), Vishal Singh, has been appointed as PD, DRDA, Jajpur.

Rayagada Collector and District Magistrate, Pramod Kumar Behera, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.

Jagatsinghpur Collector and District Magistrate, Saroj Kumar Mishra, has been appointed as Rayagada Collector and District Magistrate.

