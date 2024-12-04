ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement, Odisha exported its largest-ever onroad engineering equipment to Bhutan Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the state’s manufacturing and export sector under the Make in India initiative.

The flag-off event, held at Mancheswar, was inaugurated by MSME and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik. Speaking at the occasion, he said, “This is a moment of immense pride for Odisha. The state has demonstrated its capability in manufacturing world-class engineering equipment and achieving self-reliance under the Make-in-India scheme.” MSME department principal secretary Hemant Sharma highlighted the importance of the achievement in boosting Odisha’s manufacturing sector. “This accomplishment will attract more opportunities for exporting engineering equipment produced by MSMEs. The department is committed to providing all necessary support to enhance exports and aims to establish new milestones in this domain,” he remarked. The equipment was produced by East End Technologies Private Limited, a small-scale enterprise based in Chowdwar Industrial Estate.

Operating since 2007, the company has consistently delivered excellence and now showcased its capabilities on the global stage. The event was organised by Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCI) in collaboration with the Association of Industrial Entrepreneurs of Bhubaneswar (AIEBA). Key attendees included East End Technologies’ managing director Sandeep Patnaik, UCCI vice-president JK Rath, secretary Sanjeev Mahapatra, AIEBA vice-president Subir Banerjee, and other dignitaries and industrialists. This milestone reflects Odisha’s growing stature in global engineering exports and highlights the state’s dedication to promoting its manufacturing sector as a key player in international markets.