Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for in-service teachers, the Odisha School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department has extended the deadline for acquiring the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) qualification by one year.

According to an official communication issued Tuesday, teachers who have not yet cleared the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) must now obtain the qualification by August 31, 2028, instead of the earlier deadline of August 31, 2027.

The department has directed the Director of Elementary Education to ensure that all eligible in-service teachers complete the mandatory qualification within the revised timeframe and that the Supreme Court’s directions are implemented.

According to reports, the extension follows a Supreme Court order modifying an earlier judgment in the case of State of Uttar Pradesh vs. Anjuman Ishaat-E-Taleem Trust & Others. The apex court increased the period available to in-service teachers to acquire TET qualification from two years to three years.

In its communication, the department instructed authorities to inform all stakeholders about the revised timeline and ensure strict compliance with the court’s orders. The S&ME Department said the matter should be treated as a priority and necessary steps should be taken to ensure timely implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions.