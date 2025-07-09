Dabugaon: A 45-year-old man, Dhansingh Bhatra of Motigaon village under Junapani panchayat in Nabarangpur district, drowned in a pond near his home, police said Tuesday.

Dhansingh had gone to his farmland and later reportedly went to bathe in a nearby pond Monday evening, but never returned. His family began searching for him, and Tuesday morning, villagers spotted his body floating in the pond.

Fire Services personnel from Dabugaon retrieved the body and shifted it to the local community health centre. Later, Dhansingh’s wife, Dalimba Bhatra, lodged a complaint at Dabugaon police station.

Acting on the complaint, ASI Gopalakrishna Halwa conducted an inquest and sent the body for post-mortem. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.

An unnatural death case (19/25) has been registered at Dabugaon PS and an investigation is underway.

PNN